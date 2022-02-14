Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 62,300 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 602.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $9,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

NYSE:TRN opened at $30.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

