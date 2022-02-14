Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

