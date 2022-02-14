Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $929,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

