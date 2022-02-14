Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,844,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

