Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,872 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

