Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 853.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,808 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Clorox by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $144.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.