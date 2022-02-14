Marshall Wace LLP Has $16.31 Million Position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 26.6% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

ERES opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.