Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $276.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.50 and its 200 day moving average is $289.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.16.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

