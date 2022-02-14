UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

UNCRY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

