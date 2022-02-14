Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $54.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 298,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

