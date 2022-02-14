Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) PT at $11.78

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,562,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,002 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.