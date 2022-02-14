Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) PT at $11.78

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.
CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
CGAU stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
