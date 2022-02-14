Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Price Target at $19.94

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURV. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE CURV opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Torrid has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

