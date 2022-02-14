Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $37.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,401,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 12.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 57,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,197,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Intapp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

