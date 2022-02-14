Olympia Financial Group Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$51.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$40.50 and a 12-month high of C$54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.88.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

