Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

