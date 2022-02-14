Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00003867 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $170.14 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.48 or 0.99749643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00061430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002517 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00370080 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

