Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $375.39 million and $7.59 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

