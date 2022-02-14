Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to $52.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.
NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCA)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.