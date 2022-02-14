Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to $52.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

