Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

IMGO stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $768,140 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.