Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

ECIFY opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.