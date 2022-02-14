Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

ECIFY opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

