Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 12,457 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

