Evergreen Capital Management LLC Takes $418,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,726 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

