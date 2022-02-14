Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,857 shares of company stock worth $45,362,480.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $194.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.97. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

