Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Duke Realty has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Duke Realty stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

