Colliers International Group (CIGI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) recently:

2/11/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Colliers International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Colliers International Group was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

Shares of CIGI opened at $150.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Colliers International Group Inc alerts:

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.