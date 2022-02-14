7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,042,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $507,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVNAU opened at $10.01 on Monday. 7 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07.

