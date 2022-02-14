Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Up 167.8% in January

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, an increase of 167.8% from the January 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.21 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

