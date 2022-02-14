Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Down 55.1% in January

Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VGFC opened at $0.56 on Monday. Very Good Food has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Very Good Food stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Very Good Food Company Profile

The Very Good Food Company Inc is an emerging plant-based food technology company which produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co The Very Good Food Company Inc is based in VANCOUVER.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.