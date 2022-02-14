Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Down 55.1% in January

Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VGFC opened at $0.56 on Monday. Very Good Food has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $5.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.
Very Good Food Company Profile
The Very Good Food Company Inc is an emerging plant-based food technology company which produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co The Very Good Food Company Inc is based in VANCOUVER.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Very Good Food (VGFC)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.