Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $150.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

