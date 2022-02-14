Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $204.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

