Mariner LLC Acquires 5,360 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,354 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.