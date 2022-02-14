Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 10,052 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $237.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

