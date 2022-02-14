Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

