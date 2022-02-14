Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NWN opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.