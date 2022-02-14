Gotham Asset Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Square to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.94.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.50 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

