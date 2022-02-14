Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

APTV opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

