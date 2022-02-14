Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 10,695 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after acquiring an additional 349,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,304 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

