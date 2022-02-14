Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $196.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average is $193.44. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.13 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

