Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,538,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $168.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.