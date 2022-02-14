EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 41.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.75 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

