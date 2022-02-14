Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 3,584 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 102.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $516.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

