Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $330.96 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.47.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

