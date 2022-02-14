CertiK (CTK) Market Capitalization Reaches $82.17 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $82.17 million and $9.28 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,281,823 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

