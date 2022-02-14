CPChain Reaches Market Cap of $2.33 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $774,527.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.58 or 0.00238979 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005279 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

