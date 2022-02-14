Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $794,000.

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $95.96 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05.

