Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 15,869 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $30.60 on Monday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $36.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

