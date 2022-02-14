Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 643,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $1,448,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $290,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $565,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $47.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

