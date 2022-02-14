Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$104.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.78.

Several research firms recently commented on L. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

L opened at C$101.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.48. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$105.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The company has a market cap of C$34.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders have sold a total of 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893 in the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

