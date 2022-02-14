Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $529,798.00

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $93.13 million and approximately $529,798.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00036924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00103857 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,744,709 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

