Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.860-$7.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NYSE:THC opened at $81.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $4,126,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

